Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan to see rainfall, Bihar heatwave and Assam floods— Track weather updates here

Delhi weather update | The IMD predicted a "generally cloudy sky" in Delhi throughout the day. It expected very light rain accompanied with gusty winds (speed 35-45 kmph) during the day.

Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a "Deep Depression" late Friday and is likely to weaken further into a "Depression" in the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday. As the impact of the cyclone persists, meteorologists said earlier that the remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy may help the monsoon advance over east India, currently in the grip of a severe heat wave.

The monsoon's progress has remained sluggish since May 11 in the absence of any weather system over the Bay of Bengal. "Cyclone Biparjoy also impacted the southwest monsoon current," they were quoted by PTI as saying.

The officials added that Biparjoy's remnant is likely to move north-eastwards and give rainfall in central and east Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.