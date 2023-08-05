As per the IMD forecast, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected in the Northwest region of India, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Delhi during August 5 and August 6.

Parts of Delhi-NCR have been receiving light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms since Friday night. Various places in Noida, Delhi and Gurugram also witnessed moderate rain on Saturday morning. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Delhi-NCR on August 5 and August 6.

Delhi-NCR can expect relief from the heat as the maximum and minimum temperatures will vary from 34 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain from August 5 to August 9.

The weather agency also predicted moderate rain in the central part of the country, including Madhya Pradesh on August 5 and East Madhya Pradesh on August 9.

Additionally, the North Eastern part is likely to witness fairly widespread moderate rainfall. However, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur are expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming five days.

While most parts of the country will be witnessing moderate to heavy rain in the next five days, the southern states will see reduced rainfall activity. There will be hot and humid weather conditions over Tamil Nadu on August 5, IMD predicted.

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past two weeks, but, the city and its suburbs are expected to remain cloudy and the chances of rainfall are very low on August 5. The maximum temperature will rise to 29 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius with humidity. Likewise, Chennai is predicted to remain clear throughout the day with the temperature ranging between 28 to 35 degrees Celsius with humidity.

Kolkata is expected to witness scattered thunderstorms with low to moderate rainfall.