Weather update: IMD predicts dust storm in Delhi, heavy rain in Northeast

As Delhi gears up for another dust storm, the air quality index in the national capital region rose to 395, bringing it close to the "severe" category. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a dust storm or thunderstorm in Delhi on Wednesday morning, heatwave conditions in coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall in Northeast India until May 21.

Duststorms in North India

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely in isolated places of north Delhi, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak and Kharkhoda of Haryana, and Baraut, Bagpat and Khekra of Uttar Pradesh, the weather office said.

Additionally, Rajasthan may experience dust storms and thunderstorms with gusty winds in isolated pockets, while Haryana, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience gusty winds in isolated pockets.

Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain is also likely to occur over and in adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi and Meham in Haryana, the IMD said.

Fishermen are also advised to be cautious as squally weather, with wind speeds ranging from 40-45 km/h and gusting up to 55 km/h, is expected over the central parts of the south Arabian Sea adjoining Lakshadweep area, as well as over the Northwest Arabian Sea and Somalia coast.

Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into these areas until the weather conditions improve.

In Delhi, the air quality index reached 395 on Wednesday morning while the minimum and maximum temperatures settled at 25.4 and around 40 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe."

Heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh

Starting with the heat wave conditions, IMD has warned that isolated pockets of Coastal Andhra Pradesh will be affected by scorching temperatures.

Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Heat waves can pose a significant threat to public health, and it is essential to stay cool and limit outdoor activities during peak hours.

Heavy rainfall in Northeast India

Moving to the northeastern states, IMD predicts a heavy rainfall spell until May 21.

Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will witness heavy rainfall at isolated places today.

This weather pattern can lead to waterlogging, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable areas. Residents and local authorities are urged to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to ensure public safety.

Thunderstorms and strong winds across India

Furthermore, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur in various regions across the country.

Odisha is expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, while Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand may experience similar weather conditions, albeit with slightly lower wind speeds.

The IMD has also issued warnings for thunderstorms and lightning in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Kerala and Mahe.

Residents in these areas should exercise caution and avoid venturing outdoors during severe weather conditions.