Weather update: IMD predicts dust storm in Delhi, heavy rain in Northeast

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 11:27:31 AM IST (Updated)

Furthermore, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur in various regions across the country.

As Delhi gears for another dust storm, the air quality index in the national capital region rose to 434, bringing it into the severe category. Additonally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave conditions in coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall in Northeast India until May 21.

Duststorms in North India
Additionally, Rajasthan may experience dust storms and thunderstorms with gusty winds in isolated pockets, while Haryana, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience gusty winds in isolated pockets.
Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain is also likely to occur over and in adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi and Meham in Haryana, the IMD said.
