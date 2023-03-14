English
IMD weather forecast | Heatwave and rainfall predicted in these states today

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 14, 2023 10:28:05 AM IST (Updated)

Heatwave has been predicted in Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra, according to an IMD update on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall in some parts of the country on Tuesday. "Isolated to scattered light rainfall activity with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and northeast India during 13th-14th March 2023," the weather department said.

Meanwhile, heatwave has been predicted in Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra, according to an IMD update on Monday. Gujarat's Porbandar is also likely to witness heatwave on Tuesday.
Here are other regions where rainfall is predicted today:
> Maharashtra: Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune, Kohlapur, Aurangabad, Jalana, Beed, Osmanabad, Nanded
> Gujarat: Bharuch, Surat, Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Dangs
> Himachal Pradesh: Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaaspur, Solan, Shimla, Kullu, Sirmaur.
> Uttarakhand: Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Almora, Pithoragarh, Chamoli,, Tahri Garhwal, Bageshwar
> Rajasthan: Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Bharatpur, , Alwar
> Madhya Pradesh: Sheopurkalant, Morena, Bhind, Bhopal, Barwanim Khargone
First Published: Mar 14, 2023 10:24 AM IST
