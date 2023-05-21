Weather update | IMD forecasts wet spells over northwest India this week, heavy rains lash Bengaluru

IMD also added that a heat wave is likely occur in southern Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal till May 22. Meanwhile. trees were uprooted in several areas of Bengaluru after it rained heavily in the city on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said wet spells are likely over northwest India from May 23 to May 25. It also added that a heat wave is likely occur in southern Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal till May 22.

On Sunday. Najafgarh in Delhi recorded 46.3 degrees Celsius as its highest temperature, while Pitampura and Narela recorded 45 degrees Celsius. Palam on the other hanbd reported 43.8 degrees Celsius as its maximum temperature and Ayangagar reported 33 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile. trees were uprooted in several areas of Bengaluru after it rained heavily in the city on Sunday.

There were also reports of hailstorm in parts of the city on Sunday.

In Bengaluru's Vidayaranyapura area, an old building collapsed after heavy rains rainfall. No casualties were reported.

An underpass at KR circle in the city also witnessed waterlogging due to the rain. Several people that had been stuck in the underpass had been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 23-year-old woman also drowned in the waterlogged underpass. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah later took stock of the damage the heavy rain caused in the city and also expressed his condolences on the woman's death.

Meanwhile, tree branches also fell on the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express train during a storm in the Jaipur district of Odisha on Sunday.\