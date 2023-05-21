Weather update | IMD forecasts wet spells over northwest India this week, heavy rains lash Bengaluru

IMD also added that a heat wave is likely occur in southern Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal till May 22. Meanwhile. trees were uprooted in several areas of Bengaluru after it rained heavily in the city on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said wet spells are likely over northwest India from May 23 to May 25. It also added that a heat wave is likely occur in southern Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal till May 22.

On Sunday. Najafgarh in Delhi recorded 46.3 degrees Celsius as its highest temperature, while Pitampura and Narela recorded 45 degrees Celsius. Palam on the other hanbd reported 43.8 degrees Celsius as its maximum temperature and Ayangagar reported 33 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile. trees were uprooted in several areas of Bengaluru after it rained heavily in the city on Sunday.