Weather update: IMD forecasts heatwave in North India, thunderstorms in Northeast — Check your state here

With no respite in sight, Delhi residents can expect to continue experiencing scorching heat as temperatures reached 33 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. Despite light showers last night, the weather department has predicted no significant change in the national capital's maximum temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s forecast pegs Delhi's maximum temperature at 40 degrees Celsius for May 19 and the minimum temperature at 21 degrees Celsius.

In its daily weather update, the IMD has predicted heatwave conditions over south Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from May 20-23. Additionally, there is a heavy rainfall forecast over Northeast India until May 23.

Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by over 2-3 degrees Celsius over Maharashtra during the next five days, the IMD predicts.

However, there will be no significant change across Northwest and Central India in the next 24 hours. After that, the maximum temperature may rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius.

Due to the humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomforting weather is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, the Konkan and Goa over the next five days. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, this hot and uncomfortable weather will be prominent today and tomorrow.

Additionally, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands in the next 24 hours, the IMD predicts.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe.

These weather conditions, along with gusty winds, are also very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Odisha, Mizoram, Jharkhand and Bihar.