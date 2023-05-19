Weather update: IMD forecasts heatwave in North India, thunderstorms in Northeast — Check your state here

Additionally, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands in the next 24 hours, the IMD predicts.

With no respite in sight, Delhi residents can expect to continue experiencing scorching heat as temperatures reached 33 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. Despite light showers last night, the weather department has predicted no significant change in the national capital's maximum temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s forecast pegs Delhi's maximum temperature at 40 degrees Celsius for May 19 and the minimum temperature at 21 degrees Celsius.

In its daily weather update, the IMD has predicted heatwave conditions over south Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh from May 20-23. Additionally, there is a heavy rainfall forecast over Northeast India until May 23.