Weather update: IMD issues alerts for thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms across India — Check details

Overall, the IMD has cautioned citizens to stay alert and take necessary precautions during the predicted weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a range of weather conditions across different parts of the country over the next few days. The department has issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms, and also cautioned about the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Here's a closer look at what the IMD has forecasted for different regions.

Northwest India

According to the IMD, the Western Himalayan Region is likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorm/hailstorms on March 24 and 25. Meanwhile, the plains of northwest India are likely to witness similar weather conditions today. The department has also issued an alert for isolated heavy rainfall over the Jammu division and north Punjab on Friday.

ALSO READ | Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Central India

The IMD has issued an alert for isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh over the weekend. Additionally, the department has also issued an alert for an isolated hailstorm in Vidarbha on March 25 and in Chhattisgarh on March 26.

South India

The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe this weekend. The department has also issued an alert for an isolated hailstorm in Telangana on Saturday. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday.

ALSO READ | IMD asks farmers to postpone harvesting as rains lash several parts of nation

Northeast India

The IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning over Northeast India during the next 5 days. The department has also issued an alert for isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on March 26 and 27.

East India

The IMD has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim this weekend. The department has also issued an alert for isolated to scattered rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning over Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on March 26 and 27.

Overall, the IMD has cautioned citizens to stay alert and take necessary precautions during the predicted weather conditions.