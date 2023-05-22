Weather Update: Heatwave hits North India, heavy rainfall threatens Northeastern states

In South India, many parts of the region can expect light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall for the next four days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal should be prepared for continued thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds today. Interior Karnataka will experience similar weather conditions on Monday and Tuesday, while Kerala and Mahe can expect them for the next four days.

As temperatures in North India continue to rise, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for May 22 in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Additionally, there will be heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h are also very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal.

They will be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of speeds 30-40 km/h in Vidarbha, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Kerala and Mahe.

Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will experience just thunderstorms with lightning on Monday, the IMD predicts.

Heatwave warnings and maximum temperatures

Heatwave conditions are very likely to occur in isolated pockets, including south Haryana and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on Monday.

Over the next two days, Northwest India can expect a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius, followed by a decrease of 3-5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in the rest of the country is not expected to undergo significant changes over the next four days.

ALSO READ | This chartist believes US recession is not a trigger for Indian equities, lists potential sectors to bet on

Those in districts where IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwaves should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight and light-coloured loose cotton clothes, and cover their heads using a cloth, hat or umbrella.

Rain forecast for the next four days

In Bengaluru yesterday, heavy rains lashed, resulting in the death of a woman in her early 20s from drowning in her car which was stuck in neck-deep water.

ALSO READ | Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in waterlogged KR Circle underpass

In South India, many parts of the region can expect light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall for the next four days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal should be prepared for continued thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds today. Interior Karnataka will experience similar weather conditions on Monday and Tuesday, while Kerala and Mahe can expect them for the next four days.

Northeast India can expect light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Assam and Meghalaya for the next two days. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in isolated areas of Assam and Meghalaya until May 25, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 24-25.

In East India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The rest of the region can expect isolated to scattered rainfall with similar weather conditions for the next four days. Additionally, Gangetic West Bengal may experience thundersqualls with speeds of 50-60 km/h May 23-24.

ALSO READ | US President Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy to meet today to try avoiding a looming debt default

Northwest India will see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in the Western Himalayan Region. The plains of northwest India will experience isolated to scattered rainfall mainly from May 23-25, with a decrease thereafter.

Uttarakhand can expect thundersqualls with speeds of 50-60 km/h, hail and lightning from May 24-25. Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh may also receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Central India will experience light to moderate isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh for the next two days, and in Madhya Pradesh from May 23-25. Chhattisgarh will also likely experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 km/h from May 21-22.