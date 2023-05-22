Weather Update: Heatwave hits North India, heavy rainfall threatens Northeastern states

In South India, many parts of the region can expect light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall for the next four days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal should be prepared for continued thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds today. Interior Karnataka will experience similar weather conditions on Monday and Tuesday, while Kerala and Mahe can expect them for the next four days.

As temperatures in North India continue to rise, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for May 22 in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Additionally, there will be heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km/h are also very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal.

They will be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of speeds 30-40 km/h in Vidarbha, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Kerala and Mahe.