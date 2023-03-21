Rain in parts of North India causes crop damage, record showers in Delhi — check IMD alerts for today

Weather update: Due to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, parts of Maharashtra are witnessing another round of unseasonal rains, the IMD said.

As heavy rains lashed Delhi, Mumbai and other areas on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted widespread showers with isolated heavy rainfall over Northeast India on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Northwest India and East India, the weather department predicted a "significant" reduction in rainfall and hailstorm activity starting Tuesday.

The IMD issued a yellow and an orange alert in parts of India on Tuesday as well. These areas include:

Maharashtra: Latur, Hingloi and Nanded are on orange alert, with the IMD predicting thunderstorm, lightening and hailstorms in these regions. Several other areas include Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalgaon, Pune, Palghar and Satara. Meanwhile, Mumbai, mostly suburbs, is currently experiencing light to moderate rains.

Gujarat: A yellow alert was issued in most parts of the state including districts such as Kachchh, Junagarh, Amreli, Surat, Patan, Anand, Narmada, Gandhinagar, Morbi, Ahmedabad and Dangs.

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Mandsaur, Khargone, Narmadapuram, Shahdol, Gwalior, and Rewa

Meanwhile, Delhi received the highest 24-hour rainfall for March on Monday in the past three years, recording 6.6 mm precipitation in just three hours, the IMD was quoted by PTI as saying. "Monday's rainfall was the highest in 24 hours recorded in three years in March," a Met official said.

Crop damage

These heavy rains caused major crop damage across Northwest India.

Punjab, where Mohali, Ludhiana, Moga, and Bhatinda were the worst affected districts, ready-to-harvest wheat crop, vegetable, and fruit crops (bottle guard, okra, bitter guard, watermelon, etc) were damaged due to unseasonal rains.

In Madhya Pradesh, unseasonal rains damaged crops in 20 districts, according to estimates. While in Maharashtra, the government said crops spread over 66,000 hectares were destroyed due to unseasonal rains.

Marathwada and Nashik are the most affected regions. Crops spread over 62,000 hectares in Marathwada and 4,000 hectares in the Nashik region were damaged.

Due to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, Mumbai and Maharashtra are witnessing another round of unseasonal rains.