Weather update: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh might witness light isolated rainfall on January 23 and "increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall". Check IMD forecast here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted enhanced rainfall/snowfall activity with the possibility of heavy falls over Western Himalaya Region and rainfall activity over plains of Northwest India from January 24 to January 26, 2023.

Delhi, in particular, is likely to witness very light rainfall or drizzle from January 24 to January 26 with "generally cloudy sky and possibility of drizzle towards evening," IMD forecast for January 26 read. India celebrates Republic Day every year on January 26.

On Monday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, usual for this time of the year, the IMD said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 percent. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi was "very poor", with the air quality index (AQI) being recorded at 355 at 9 am. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

In Madhya Pradesh, thick fog in six districts, including the capital Bhopal, led to three flights getting delayed, on Monday, a senior aviation official was quoted by PTI as saying. Air India's flight AI436 and two other flights were delayed due to dense fog conditions in the morning, Ram Awasthi, Director of Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport told PTI at around 10 am.

Meanwhile, cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Rupnagar reeling at a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius. While Rupnagar was the coldest place in Punjab, among other places in the state, Patiala also experienced a cold night at 6.8 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana's minimum temperature was at 8.2 degrees Celsius and Amritsar recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

IMD forecast till Jan 26

The IMD has predicted, "light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over Western Himalayan Region on 22nd & 23rd January". The weather department said the intensity and distribution of the rainfall "is very likely to increase thereafter with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall during 24th to 26th January 2023".

Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall is also likely to occur over the Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan region, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on January 24 and 25, and over Uttarakhand on January 25 and 26.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh might also witness light isolated rainfall on January 23 and "increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall".

"Isolated hailstorm also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on 24th; Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th; West Uttar Pradesh on 25th; Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh during 24th-26th January, 2023," the IMD said.

(With inputs from agencies)