Rains continue to lash parts of Delhi, snowfall in J&K postpones university examinations

Weather update: Not just in Delhi, heavy rainfall and snowfall are also predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of the Northwest India.
As rains continue to lash Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the national capital on Monday, with the minimum temperature likely to hover around 10 degrees Celsius. Light showers intensified cold conditions in the city, taking the minimum temperature to 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Not just in Delhi, heavy rainfall and snowfall are also predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of the Northwest India.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall on Monday, issuing a yellow alert in some regions. In the wake of the harsh weather conditions, the University of Kashmir postposed "all PG, engineering and other examinations scheduled to be held on Jan 30, 2023 (Monday)". The controller examinations of the university said, "Fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately later."
(Credit: IMD)
While the weather department issued an orange alert in Himachal Pradesh, it said light to moderate intensity rain are likely to lash parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab also. "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Yamunanagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur," it said.
Other areas where rainfall is likely include Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad(UP) Bhiwari, Tizara, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Bharatpur (Rajasthan), Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu.
Dense to very dense fog conditions also prevailed in morning/night hours in Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Gujarat and Delhi on Monday. "Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am," Vistara said in a tweet on Monday.
First Published: Jan 30, 2023 9:30 AM IST
