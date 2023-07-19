Weather Today Update LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Mumbai today, Yamuna water level dips below danger mark

Weather Today LIVE | All schools shut in J-K's Doda, new track to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine has been closed
"In view of heavy rainfall, it has been decided that all Govt/Private schools in Doda district will remain closed for students today," DC Doda was quoted by ANI as saying. Also, the new track to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine has been closed due to inclement weather conditions while chopper service to the shrine is also suspended in Reasi district today, said SSP Reasi Amit Gupta.
Delhi Flood News LIVE | Water supply in Delhi is near normal, says DJB official
A Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official said the water supply in the city is near normal. "There is a shortage of only 10-12 million gallons of water per day (MGD) due to inundation of some tube wells in the river floodplains at Palla," he said
Weather Today Update LIVE: Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Raigad and Pune, while an orange alert has been issued in Satara, Kohlapur, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane and Mumbai. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in these areas, as per the IMD.
Weather update tpday LIVE | Severe waterlogging parts of Gujarat's Rajkot; watch
Severe waterlogging due to incessant rainfall was reported in Dhoraji city of Rajkot district in Gujarat. (18.07). Around 300 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last few hours. As many as 70 people have been shifted to safer places.
Delhi Flood News | Drone visuals show waterlogging in Delhi's Rajghat
Rajghat in Delhi was submerged in water although the water level of River Yamuna was recorded to be at 205.25 meters (below danger mark) at 6 am.
Delhi Flood News | Yamuna water level dips below danger mark
Water level of River Yamuna dipped below the danger mark. At 6 am, the water level was recorded to be at 205.25 meters in Delhi. According to the CWC's flood-monitoring portal, the water level is expected to drop to 205.15 metres by 7 am on Wednesday, news agency OTI reported. The river water level showed a slight increase in the water level on Monday due to rains in catchment areas upstream of the national capital