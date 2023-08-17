Himachal Pradesh rains kill over 70, floods hit parts of Punjab | LIVE UPDATES

Uttarakhand rains LIVE: Several houses collapsed in a landslide in Dehradun's Vikasnagar yesterday
Punjab Rains LIVE: Parts of Gurdaspur inundated after heavy rainfall
Weather Updates Today: A look at IMD prediction for East, Northeast, Central, Northwest and South India
East India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on August 16 and 17; over Odisha during August 16 to 19; over Jharkhand during August 16 to 18; over West Bengal and Sikkim on August 16 to 17 Isolated very heavy falls also likely over Odisha on August 17 and 18.
Northeast India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during August 16 to 20.
Central India: Light/moderate fairly to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Chhattisgarh during August 17 to 20; over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during August 18-20 August.
Northwest India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread\rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand during August 18 to 20, 2023.
South India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 18 and 19 and Telangana on August 19 . Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu in August 16 and 17. Subdued rainfall activity likely over remaining parts of the country during next 5 days.
Weather today LIVE Updates: Which regions of India are likely to witness heavy rainfall
The IMD predicted "increase in rainfall activity over East India from" Wednesday and over adjoining central India from Thursday (August, 17 2023). The rest parts of the country may continue to witness "subdued rainfall activity" during next four to five days.
Punjab rains LIVE Updates: Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts flooded
Areas of Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Rupnagar districts were flooded on Wednesday following incessant rainfall. Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force, Army and the BSF have been pressed into service for rescue operations in flood-hit areas. Large parts of these three districts were inundated following the release of excess water from the Bhakra and the Pong dams, officials were quouted by PTI as saying.
The water level in the Beas and the Sutlej rivers rose following the release of water from the dams' reservoirs. Several people in low-lying regions and villages on the banks of the rivers in Punjab were evacuated to safety even as district administrations appealed to people in the flood-hit areas to move to safer locations.