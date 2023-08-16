Weather today LIVE: Heavy rainfall to continue in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Yamuna overflows in Delhi

homeenvironment NewsWeather today LIVE: Heavy rainfall to continue in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Yamuna overflows in Delhi

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 16, 2023 8:42:35 AM IST (Updated)

Weather today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh over two days and in Uttarakhand over the next three-four days. Meanwhile, rainfall is also likely in Jammu and Kashmir, isolated pockets of Delhi, parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, as per a forecast by Skymetweather. The water level in the Yamuna river continues to overflow. Follow LIVE weather Updates here.

Weather Update | Which areas may witness rainfall today

The IMD predicted "light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity over Gangetic West Bengal during 15th to 17th; over Jharkhand during 15th to 18th; over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 15th & 16th; over Odisha during 16th to 19th; over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on 16th & 17th August. Isolated very heavy falls also likely over Odisha on 17th & 18th August. Gusty winds with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely to prevail over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 15th and 16th August".

Aug 16, 2023 9:11 AM

Weather Update: Water level of River Yamuna rises in Delhi again

Aug 16, 2023 8:44 AM

Weather Update LIVE: Yamuna continues to overflow

Here are latest visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul).

Aug 16, 2023 7:29 AM

Weather Update LIVE: Heavy rainfall likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh over two days and in Uttarakhand over the next three-four days. 

Aug 16, 2023 7:22 AM