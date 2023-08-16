Weather today LIVE: Heavy rainfall to continue in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Yamuna overflows in Delhi

Weather Update | Which areas may witness rainfall today
The IMD predicted "light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity over Gangetic West Bengal during 15th to 17th; over Jharkhand during 15th to 18th; over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 15th & 16th; over Odisha during 16th to 19th; over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on 16th & 17th August. Isolated very heavy falls also likely over Odisha on 17th & 18th August. Gusty winds with wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely to prevail over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 15th and 16th August".
