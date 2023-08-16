CNBC TV18
Weather today LIVE: Heavy rainfall to continue in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Yamuna overflows in Delhi

By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 16, 2023 8:42 AM IST (Updated)
Weather today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh over two days and in Uttarakhand over the next three-four days. Meanwhile, rainfall is also likely in Jammu and Kashmir, isolated pockets of Delhi, parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, as per a forecast by Skymetweather. The water level in the Yamuna river continues to overflow. Follow LIVE weather Updates here.

Weather Update: Water level of River Yamuna rises in Delhi again

Aug 16, 2023 8:44 AM

Weather Update LIVE: Yamuna continues to overflow

Here are latest visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul).

Aug 16, 2023 7:29 AM

Weather Update LIVE: Heavy rainfall likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh over two days and in Uttarakhand over the next three-four days. 

Weather today LIVE: Heavy rainfall to continue in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Yamuna overflows in Delhi
Aug 16, 2023 7:22 AM
X