Weather today LIVE Updates | Yamuna continues to overflow as waterlogging situation persists in parts of Delhi

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 17, 2023 9:31 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Weather today LIVE Updates | The water level in Yamuna River rose slightly even as the waterlogging situation persists in parts of Delhi. An alert has been issued in Uttarakhand's Haridwar after the Ganga River crossed the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level. Rains lashed several places in Uttarakhand on Sunday, triggering landslides that blocked many roads. The water level of the Brahmaputra River also continues to rise in many parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh among other states. Follow LIVE Updates here:

Live Updates

Weather Updates | Yamuna continues to overflow though the water level of the river has started receding.

Here are some drone visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge

Jul 17, 2023 9:29 AM

‘Kanwariyas’ or Lord Shiva devotees gather at Har ki Pauri to collect holy water of the Ganga river during ‘Kanwar Yatra’ in the holy month of ‘Shravan’ on the occasion of ‘Sawan Shivratri’, in Haridwar, July 15, 2023 | PICS

(PTI Photo)

Jul 17, 2023 9:15 AM

Yamuna water level update | A slight increase in Yamuna's water level was reported on Monday again. At 7 am, water level was recorded at 205.48 m. Water level was 205.45 m for the last 3 hours before 7 am.

Jul 17, 2023 8:53 AM

Weather today LIVE Update | Waterlogging situation on ITO road improves further as water level of Yamuna River continues to recede slowly 

Jul 17, 2023 8:50 AM

Weather Updates | Yamuna water level in Delhi expected to come below 'danger mark' soon

The water level of the Yamuna River started continued to recede on Sunday and it was recorded at 205.50 metres at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge. Though the water level is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, it is expected to come down soon, officials told ANI.

Jul 17, 2023 7:54 AM

Weather today LIVE Updates | Water level of Brahmaputra River continues to rise; Watch video

The water level of the Brahmaputra River continues to rise in many parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. ANI shared a video of the overflowing river.

Jul 17, 2023 7:47 AM

Weather LIVE Updates | Ganga breaches danger mark, alert issued

Officials told PTI that the Ganga River was flowing at 463.20 metres following which water filled up in Sangam Ghat, Ramkund, Dhaneshwar Ghat and Fuladi Ghat. There was also a tremendous jump in the water level of the Ganga after 2,000-3,000 cusecs of water was released from the dam of the GVK hydroelectric project built on the Alaknanda river. 

Officials said the Ganga crossed the warning level of 293 metres and reached 293.15 metres in Haridwar Sunday evening, adding that an alert has been issued in the low-lying areas due to the increased level of the river. The State Disaster Operation Centre has directed Haridwar District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh to repair Gate No 10 of the Bhimgoda barrage at the earliest to avert any heavy losses due to the high-speed water flowing through the breached gate.

Tehri District Disaster Management officer Brijesh Bhatt was quoted as saying the district administration is making frequent calls to warn people to stay away from the banks of the river. He said the water level of the Ganga in Muni ki Reti area of Tehri near Rishikesh also increased to 339.60 metres, which is 0.10 metre above the warning level of 339.50 metres. 

Jul 17, 2023 7:26 AM

Weather LIVE Updates | As waterlogging persists in Delhi, Atishi's order to official

Due to the rise in water level of the Yamuna River, the waterlogging situation persists in several parts of Delhi, a video shared by news agency ANI showed. Kepeing in view the situation, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi directed officials on Sunday to expedite the process of water drainage and road cleaning from sections of Ring Road to ensure a smooth traffic flow. 

A PTI report said that Atishi visited flood-affected spots in Chandgiram Akhada, Monastery Market, Nigambodh Ghat, Hanuman Mandir, Shantivan, Rajghat, ITO and Sachivalaya Road on Ring Road. She directed officials to work round the clock to remove the flood water from Ring Road as the road is very important for central Delhi and serves as a crucial route for lakhs of vehicles daily. 

Atishi emphasised that the water-drainage and road-cleaning work should be carried out on a war footing to enable quick resumption of traffic in the area. Atishi found water accumulated behind Nigambodh Ghat and Red Fort. To address this, she directed for the deployment of more pumps to expedite the water-drainage process, according to an official statement

Jul 17, 2023 7:21 AM
X