As many as 21 flights were delayed in Delhi and 12 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region in the wake of heavy fog conditions. Two trains were rescheduled. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight could not land in Agartala due to poor visibility caused by thick fog on Wednesday.

The Delhi airport had earlier issued fog alert for passengers, requesting them to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Delhi, predicting cold wave conditions in the national capital on Thursday. In the morning, Lodhi Road in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8°C on Thursday— Delhi's lowest in this season, while the Safdarjung area saw freezing at 3°C, said.