As many as 21 flights were delayed in Delhi and 12 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region in the wake of heavy fog conditions. Two trains were rescheduled. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight could not land in Agartala due to poor visibility caused by thick fog on Wednesday.

12 trains running late and 2 trains rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog

