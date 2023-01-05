English
21 flights delayed in Delhi, 12 Northern Railway trains running late due to dense fog

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 5, 2023

As dense fog blanketed most parts of North India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight could not land in Agartala due to poor visibility on Wednesday.

As many as 21 flights were delayed in Delhi and 12 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region in the wake of heavy fog conditions. Two trains were rescheduled. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight could not land in Agartala due to poor visibility caused by thick fog on Wednesday.

(This story will be soon updated with more info)
X