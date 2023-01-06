English
35 flights delayed, bonfires lit across Delhi a day after it records season's coldest day

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 6, 2023 8:38:18 AM IST (Published)

Weather update, January 6: Some shelter homes have also been opened for homeless people across Delhi.

Around 35 flights were delayed in Delhi as dense fog continues to envelop parts of North India on Friday. A day after recording the seasons lowest temperature, Delhi is again to witness severe cold wave conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in the national capital for today.

As cold weather prevails, images showed people lighting up bonfires to find respite from the chills in the national capital. Some shelter homes have also been opened for homeless people across Delhi.
"We've 197 permanent shelter homes. During winters, we put up almost 250 tents in Delhi. Now, we've 190 functional tents and 50 are in standby mode. Apart from mattresses and blankets, we also provide three meals a day to occupants," Vipin Rai, Member, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, was quoted by ANI as saying.
