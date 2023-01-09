Weather today, January 9 | Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan were among other states likely to reel under severe cold wave conditions.

Dense fog reduced visibility to minimum in Delhi, impacting flight and train operations early Monday. At least 150 flights were delayed as visibility dipped to 50 metres at Delhi airport and to 25 metres at Safdarjung airport around 8:30 am. "Around 118 domestic departure flight was delayed from delhi airport due to bad weather and other related issues. Around 32 domestic arrivals delayed due to bad weather," ANI reported.

Moreover, three flights were diverted to Jaipur: These three flights are — Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi, Spicejet flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi and SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi, said a Delhi airport official.

As many as 29 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region due to heavy fog.

Fog also enveloped some places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. "As per Satellite imagery and available visibility data fog layer extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," the India Meteorological Department.

Amid blinding fog and bone-chilling temperatures, the IMD also predicted cold wave conditions in parts of North India for next few days. This has authorities to extend winter vacations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh schools till January 14-15.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Humans & animals seek respite from the intense coldwave as they sit by a bonfire, visuals from Kanpur. As per IMD, Kanpur to experience 'dense or very dense fog with cold day conditions' today, with minimum temperature dropping to 4 degrees Celsius here. pic.twitter.com/XQO085WoFC— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2023

Keeping in mind the severe cold conditions, an official notice was been issued by the district magistrates in various districts in Uttar Pradesh, ordering the shutting down all schools up to class 8 till January 14.

Cold wave fog alert

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Delhi on Monday as the temperature in the national capital hovered around 9 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung observatory logged a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius as against 1.9 degrees on Sunday. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8°C. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees, 3.2 degrees and 3.3 degrees.

Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan were among other states likely to reel under sever cold wave conditions.

Haryana's Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4°C on Monday. A red alert has been issued in Punjab and Haryana. In Haryana, severe cold wave are likely to grip districts including Hisar, Fatehbad, Kaithal, Sonipat, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Rohtak.

Meanwhile in Punjab, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Barnala, Mansa, Patiala, Rupnagar and Sangrur districts are likely to face sever cold day.

It is likely to remain foggy in Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. And in the hilly state of Uttarakhand, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagara are on IMD's yellow alert.

Delhi air quality

Delhi is not just severe in cold wave conditions, but also in Air Quality Index (AQI). The overall air quality dipped to 395, falling under the "very poor" category in Delhi. However, Pusa, Delhi University and airport regions and Noida recorded 'severely' poor air quality.