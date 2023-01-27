Minimum temperature likely to drop in Delhi, parts of Northwest India — Check weather forecast here

Weather Update: Rain is likely to lash Delhi, adjoining areas and other parts of northwest India as western disturbances may impact from January 28.

The minimum temperatures in Delhi is likely to drop on Friday with overcast conditions prevailing in the city. The minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest this month so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. However, the weather department has predicted the minimum temperature to settle around 9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Moreover, rain is likely to lash the national capital, adjoining areas and other parts of northwest India as western disturbances may impact from January 28, News 18 reported. Delhi can also witness heavy rains on January 29, 30 with temperatures dropping in the Himalayas, triggering rain and snowfall.

Meanwhile, Mumbai was chillier than usual on Thursday as it remained about five degree cooler than normal on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Weather experts said the city will get warmer in two days but experience another dip over the weekend.

IMD forecast

There might a fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5°Cover most parts of Northwest India till January 28 and "rise by 3-5°C thereafter during subsequent 2 days and no change thereafter".

In a its weather update on Thursday, the IMD predicted, "Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region on 29th & 30th January, 2023. (And) isolated hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh on 29th; over Uttarakhand on 29th & 30th; over East Rajasthan on 28th & 29th and over West Rajasthan on 29th January, 2023."

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab and West Rajasthan on Friday. Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely in morning hours over some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; dense fog in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 48 hours, the IMD said on Thursday.

In the week starting February 2, the minimum temperature is likely to be normal to above normal by 1-3°C over northwest, northeast and south Peninsular India. "These are likely to be below normal by 1-3°C over Central, east and north Peninsular India," the IMD said.