Weather today: The IMD has predicted "partly cloudy sky, moderate to dense fog in the morning" in Delhi on Wednesday.

As many as 45 flights were delayed due to dense fog near Delhi airport area on Wednesday. These included flights between Delhi and other areas such as Shimla, Kathmandu, Chennai, Jaisalmer, Mumbai, Varanasi, Srinagar, Jaipur and Guwahati. A total of 26 trains were also running late in the Northern Railway region due to low visibility.

(Credit: ANI) (Credit: ANI)

Amid biting cold, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "partly cloudy sky, moderate to dense fog in the morning" in Delhi on Wednesday. Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9°C at 6.10 am , while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 19 and 07 degree Celsius respectively.

The visibility in Palam area was recorded at 100 metres, according to the IMD. In Punjab's Bhatinda, zero visibility was recorded, while in Jammu division, Ganganagar, Chandigarh, Hissar, Varanasi and Gaya, visibililty of 25 metres was recorded around 5:30 am. Ambala, Delhi (Safdarjung & Palam), Bahraich, Lucknow and Bhagalpur recorded the visibilty at 50.

At 421, Delhi's Air Quality Index was under the ‘severe’ category early Wednesday.

Cold wave alert in other states

Besides Delhi, a dense layer of fog also engulfed Srinagar as the temperature in the city dipped to sub-zero. Other states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also reeled under a cold blanket and heavy fog conditions.

Orange and yellow alert in Punjab: Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Nawashahr, Patiala and Ludhiana are likely to witness a cold day, with the IMD issuing orange alert in these regions. Bathinda, Moga, Mansa, Rupnagar and Gurdaspura are on yellow alert.

Orange and yellow alert in Haryana: Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Panipat and Karnal are on orange alert, while, Fatehbad, Hisar and Jind are on yellow alert.

Orange and yellow alert in UP: Bareilly, Kheri, Hairdoi, Baranbanki, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Rampur, Gorakhapur and Mau are on orange alert. the IMD issued yellow alert in Muzaffarnagar, Farrukhabad, Aligarh, Jalaun, Fatehpur, Jaunpur and Gazipur districts.

Rain in Jammu and Kashmir: Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely to lash parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Yellow alert issued in Samba, Kathua and Mirpur.

Rain in Himachal Pradesh: Fairly widespread rainfall is predicted in parts of Himachal Pradesh as well.