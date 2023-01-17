Delhi shivers at 2.4°C, Haryana's Hisar colder than Shimla — When will India get relief from cold wave?

Weather today: The minimum temperature in Rajasthan's Churu was recorded at -2.7°C, In Haryana's Hisar, it was -1.3°C in Hisar, and in Alwar, the temperature was at -0.5°C. These areas were colder than Shimla in Himachal which recorded 0.6 degrees early Tuesday.

The minimum temperature at Delhi's Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius as cold wave conditions prevailed in the national capital. It was a notch above Monday's minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021. The all-time low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius was recorded on January 16, 1935.

Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The minimum temperature settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi, 2.2 degrees Celsius at the Ridge in central Delhi and 2.3 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur in west Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

Amid chilly weather, fog disrupted road and rail movement in some parts of the northern region. At least 15 trains were delayed by one hour to eight hours due to foggy weather, a spokesperson of the Northern Railways was quoted by reports as saying. Several flights were also delayed due to foggy conditions and low visibility.

When will India get relief from cold wave

On Monday, the weather department said cold wave conditions will subside over the northwest India from January 19, under the influence of two western disturbances which are likely to affect the region in quick succession.

When a western disturbance -- a weather system characterised by warm moist winds from the Middle East -- approaches a region, the wind direction changes. The chilly northwesterly winds from the mountains stop blowing, leading to an increase in temperatures.

Under its influence, light/moderate/isolated/scattered rainfall and snowfalls are very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during 18-20 January 2023.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said the minimum temperatures are expected to fall further by about 2 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India till January 17 morning . However, no significant change is likely till January 18. It may rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius during January 19-21.

Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, revealed the IMD data.

(With inputs from agency)