Delhi fog affects nearly 70 flights, 40 trains amid cold wave warning — List of other states on IMD alert

Nearly 70 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport as dense fog continued to engulf parts of the national capital on Tuesday. "Around 50 domestic flights delayed due to inclement weather at Delhi airport; 18 arrival flights (domestic) also delayed," news agency ANI reported. Apart from flight operations, 36 trains were running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog.

Delhi weather and fog

Delhi witnessed another foggy and cold day with the temperature hovering around 6-9 degrees Celsius early Tuesday. While Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4°C, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C till 8.30am. "The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 19 and 5°C respectively," the India Meteorological Department said.

Delhi saw cold wave conditions for the sixth consecutive day as very dense fog reduced visibility in Palam area to 50 metres and in Safdarjung to 200 metres. On Tuesday, several areas in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi reported sub 50 metres visibility due to thick fog cover.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in the national capital and predicted foggy and cold day on Tuesday.

Weather update from other states

As severe cold wave and dense fog continued unabated, IMD issued a red and yellow alert in several other parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Light rain or drizzle may occur in some places in the western areas of the state for the next two-three days.

Punjab: A red alert — extremely cold weather — has been issued in parts of Punjab, including districts of Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Nawashahr and Patiala. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Barnala and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Haryana: The IMD has issued a red alert in Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat and Rohtak. The remaining partof the state is on yellow alert.

Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Bareilley, Sitapur, Pilbhit, Honda, Basti, Gorakhapur and Doria are on red alert. Bulandshahar, Hardoi, Unnao, Baranbanki, Sultanpur and Azamgarh are on orange alert. Hamirpur, Mathura, Firozabad, Kanpur, Jaunpur, Aligarh, Agra, Hamirpur and Balrampur are on yellow alert.

Rajasthan: In Rajasthan, Churu, the coldest place in the state, is on orange alert on Tuesday.