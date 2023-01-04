Weather today: IMD issues severe cold wave alert in UP, Punjab and Haryana, 20 flights delayed in Delhi

According to the weather department, a severe cold day is likely to be observed over most pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Wednesday.

As many as 20 flights were delayed in Delhi due to foggy weather conditions early Wednesday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and thereafter, decrease in intensity. According to the weather department, most pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar may have a severe cold day on Wednesday.

Here's the latest on state-wise cold wave alerts:

The IMD issued red alert n Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana. The IMD issued red alert n Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

Uttar Pradesh

Most districts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to reel under extreme cold waves on Wednesday. Districts including Bareilly, Mathura, Kanpur Dehat, Sultanpur, Kheri, Etawah, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Agra and Badaun may witness a severe cold wave conditions on Wednesday.

Punjab and Haryana

In Punjab, a cold day is predicted in many pockets including Gurdaspur, Firozpur, Ludhiana, Barnala, Patiala, Mansa, Kapurthala, Faridkot and Muktara.

Meanwhile, Sirsa, Fatehnad, Jind, Kurukshetra, Hisar, Ambala, Rewari and several other districts in Haryana are likely to reel under severe cold wave conditions on Wednesday.

Rajasthan

The IMD issued an orange alert in parts of Rajasthan, predicting cold waves in Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Churu and Alwar.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness dense fog situations in some parts. Bilaspur, Kangra, Hamirpur and Una in Himachal, and Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand are likely to remain foggy.

"Mild snowfall occurred at a place in Lahaul-Spiti...Clear weather conditions will be there for three-four days while fog will prevail in districts adjoining plains. Light to moderate snowfall in mountainous districts is likely to occur from January 6," an IMD official said.