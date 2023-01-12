Weather today | Fog condition improves in North India, Delhi to see light rain, snowfall in Himachal

Weather today | The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Severe cold wave is also predicted in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

Fog conditions improved in parts of North India on Thursday after witnessing days of low visibility. "Due to the current western disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

(Credit: ANI) (Credit: ANI)

As many as 12 flights were delayed near the Delhi airport and 23 trains were running late by an hour.

Trains delayed today (Credit: ANI) Trains delayed today (Credit: ANI)

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted "partly cloudy sky, possibility of very light rain/drizzle" in Delhi on Thursday. Amid a cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 9.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday - two notches above the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3°C and Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6°C till 8.30 am.

The overall air quality in Delhi also improved slightly and stood at 335 (very poor category) around 10:30 am on Thursday, as per the data by SAFAR. However, the smog persisted in the national capital.

A weather expert warned that North India is headed for a severe cold spell this week. The temperature is likely to drop to a minimum of -4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius in the plains, the weather expert said. The icy, severe chill is likely to be experienced between January 14 and 19 and is likely to be at its peak from January 16 to 18, Navdeep Dahiya said in a tweet.

Weather in other states today:

Jammu and Kashmir: The IMD predicted heavy rain and snow accompanied with hail at isolated places in the union territory.

Punjab and Haryana: Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana. In Punjab, Ludhiana and Nawashehar are on orange alert, while parts of Haryana are on yellow alert.

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy snowfall is predicted in Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, and Kinnaur.

Uttar Pradesh: Parts of Uttar Pradesh might also witness cold wave conditions Moradabad, Pilphit, Barelly, Lucknow, Barabanki, Basti and Shrawasti are on orange alert. Meanwhile, Hardoi, Unnao, Badaun, Jaunpur and Sitapur are are on yellow alert.