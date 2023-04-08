Weather today | Delhi records minimum temperature of 14.1°C, light rains expected in parts of Maharashtra

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi experienced a pleasant morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 14.1 degrees Celsius, which is six notches lower than the season's average. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 49 percent.
According to the IMD, the day is expected to have clear skies, but it may turn partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening. The maximum temperature is predicted to be around 34 degrees Celsius.
As of 8 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) fell under the 'moderate' category (159). It is worth noting that AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
IMD Mumbai also predicted that various parts of Maharashtra are expected to experience light to moderate spells of rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the next 3-4 hours. The IMD Mumbai has stated that isolated locations in Pune, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Sangli, Solapur, and Ratnagiri are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning, along with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.
Furthermore, the regional meteorological center in Mumbai has predicted that thunderstorms are expected to occur in Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Sindhudurg during the next 3-4 hours. Additionally, there is a possibility of hailstorms at isolated locations in Kolhapur, Dhule, and Aurangabad.
