Weather Live Updates Today: Traffic hit in parts of Delhi after rainfall, schools shut in Tamil Nadu districts

Chennai rains: Rains expected to slowly stop after an hour or so, says weather blogger
A weather blogger said on Twitter: "The last batch of #Rains for Chennai and suburbs, rains expected to slowly stop after an hour or so. Cloudy skies with sun peeping later in the day. Rinse and repeat later in the night. Lets see how tonight turns out to."
Flood wreaks havoc in Assam
As flood situation in Assam remains grim, water levels have risen following incessant rains in the state.
5 dead in Rajasthan due in rain-related incidents: Report
Five people reportedly died in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours in rain-related incidents. Three of the five deaths occurred in Barmer, including two kids who drowned in a pond and a 45-year-old man who lost his life in a similar way, a Times of India (TOI) report said. A man was electrocuted while trying to switch off his water-logged flour mill in Salumber, the report said. Another child drowned in Jaisalmer. Rains in Rajasthan were triggered by Cyclone Biparjoy which made the landfall last week.
Chennai continues to receive moderate rainfall
Parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, continues to receive moderate rainfall this morning after widespread heavy rainfall last night.
Around 3,000 tourists are stranded in Sikkim
NH10 has been blocked and around 3,000 tourists remain stranded after flash floods hit north Sikkim's Pegong. Nearly 100 houses have been damaged after the landslide in West Sikkim district.
Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Rajasthan's Ajmer flooded | VIDEO
Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital was flooded following heavy rainfall in the city on Sunday. Efforts are underway to clear the premises.
Schools shut in various Tamil Nadu districts
Due to the heavy rains and rain forecast, all schools have been shut in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts for today, the District Collector, Tiruvallur, said. Schools were remain closed in Ranipet and Vellore too.
Meanwhile, moderate thunderstorm with moderate rain is very likely to occur over isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours (7 am to 10 am), the Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai, said.
Flash floods and landslides wreak havoc in Eastern Nepal, 5 dead
Five people died and 28 are still missing after flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Eastern Nepal, according to the police.
Skymet predicts 'satisfactory' rains till first 10 days of July
Skymet told CNBC-TV18 on Monday rains will be satisfactory till first 10 days of July. The El Nino impact may be seen in August and September...That monsoon should reach Maharashtra in next 3-4 days. Kharif sowing is delayed by 10-12 days."
Over two dozen tourists near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh
Over two dozen tourists were stranded at Kareri Lake, a famous tourist destination in Dhauladhar mountains near Dharamshala, due to heavy rainfall. They were rescued by SDRF and Mcleodganj Police, news agency PTI reported.
Rains in Delhi, traffic hit
The rainfall in Delhi-NCR led to slower movement of traffic on Monday, news agency ANI reported while sharing visuals from Mahipalpur in Delhi. The India Meteorlogical Department (IMD) predicted generally cloudy skies with possibility of very light rain in Delhi on Monday.
Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday, bringing respite from the intense heat. Heavy rains are expected in neighboring Rajasthan too. Meanwhile, at least 100 deaths have been reported from three states - UP, Bihar and Odisha - due to intense heat. Floods have wreaked havoc on Assam, affeting over 34,000 people. Besides, a landslide has damaged in early 100 houses in Sikkim. Amid rainfall warning, schools have been shut in parts of Tamil Nadu. "Due to the heavy rains and rain forecast, leave is declared for all the schools in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts for today," an official said.