Weather LIVE updates: Severe waterlogging in parts of Ahmedabad, light rains expected in Delhi today

Light rain likely in parts of Delhi
The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.
Gujarat: Severe waterlogging in parts of Ahmedabad due to heavy rainfall
#WATCH | Gujarat: Severe waterlogging in parts of Ahmedabad due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/jKy73jWN1O— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023
Vidarbha rains: More than 100 mm downpour in Akola; flood waters recede in Yavatmal and Buldhana
Heavy rains lashed Akola in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region with the district recording more than 100 mm downpour in the last one day, officials said on Sunday. In Yavatmal district of Vidarbha, around 110 people stranded due to floods in Anandnagar Tanda village under Mahagaon tehsil were rescued on Saturday. The flood waters receded on Sunday in many areas of Yavatmal and the rain intensity also reduced, the officials said. Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil visited Yavatmal on Sunday to take stock of the situation.
Sukma, Chhattisgarh | CRPF 74 Bn personnel carry out search operations in Naxal affected areas amid severe monsoon
#WATCH | Sukma, Chhattisgarh | CRPF 74 Bn personnel carry out search operations in Naxal affected areas amid severe monsoon: Assistant commandant Ravi Kumar Meena, CRPF 74 Bn (22.07) pic.twitter.com/63znOtdyjZ— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 23, 2023
Water levels in Mumbai’s lakes rise to over 50%
Mumbai's water situation has seen a significant improvement with the collective water stock in its seven reservoirs reaching over 50 percent as of Sunday morning, the data issued by Hydraulic Engineer's department showed.
Gujarat: Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Junagadh due to torrential rain
#WATCH | Gujarat: Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Junagadh due to torrential rain. pic.twitter.com/PLjwqcpFcm— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023
Orange alert issued in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh, while also predicting heavy rainfall. These districts include Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Bilaspur. The weather departmenr said that many areas of Himachal Pradesh received hefty downpours in the last 24 hours, with the Sirmaur district receiving 195 mm of rain, according to ANI reports.