Weather Update LIVE: Heavy rains expected in Odisha as low-pressure area forms

IMD issues orange alert in coastal, Malnad region in Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for all the coastal districts and Malnad region in Karnataka, predicting heavy rains in the next 24 hours.
Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts will receive moderate to heavy spells of rain, accompanied by gusty winds, it said.
There will be a temporary disruption of electricity in some areas and possible damage to roads, weak structures and uprooting of trees, authorities said.
According to reports, so far four people have died in rain-related incidents in the state.
In Bengaluru, the weatherman has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain. Surface winds are likely to be strong and gusty at times.
The maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to settle around 26 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.
Meanwhile, most of the rivers originating from the Malnad region are in spate.
The Sandhyavandana Mantapa of Shankaracharya of Sringeri Peetam in Chikkamagaluru was completely submerged due to the swollen Tunga River.
Netravati River, the lifeline of coastal Udupi and Dakshina Kannada is overflowing. The inflow of water in River Cauvery has increased substantially.
Many dams and major lakes of the state are filled to the brim. Several low-lying areas are inundated in the rain-hit districts.
District authorities are on alert to deal with emergency situations. (PTI)
Delhi weather update LIVE | Light to moderate rain likely today
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers have been forecast in Delhi on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 28.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 83 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.
The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius. (PTI)
Maharashtra landslide: Let them rest wherever they are, says man who lost 5 family members
A 65-year-old man who lost five members of his family in the landslide at Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, has said it is better they ”rest” in the debris rather than the decomposed bodies be pulled out and cause more pain to him. Read more here.
Telangana weather update LIVE | Commuters face inconvenience as heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Warangal
A low-pressure area has formed off coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha under influence of cyclonic circulation: Weather office in Amaravati
Weather update LIVE | Light to moderate rain in Telangana during IMD red alert
"Light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts of Telangana for the next 4-5 days. A red alert has been issued from July 25-27," said IMD Hyderabad Director Dr K Nagaratna yesterday.
Delhi weather update LIVE | Yamuna continues to overflow, current water level at 205.45 m
Telangana weather update LIVE: Red alert issued for next 3 days
A red alert has been issued for Telangana on July 25, 26 and 27. Today, Telangana is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall over the eastern districts. Hyderabad and adjoining districts are likely to have very heavy rainfall.
Maharashtra weather update LIVE | Orange alert in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara for today.
Gujarat weather update LIVE | Heavy rains expected
Already reeling from a flood-like situation, Gujarat is expected to receive more rainfall for the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in many other districts of south Gujarat and the Saurashtra-Kutch region.
Karnataka weather update LIVE | 3 more dead after heavy rains
Heavy rain in the coastal districts of Karnataka claimed three more lives, as of July 24.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts until 8:30 am today. It also warned of extremely heavy rainfall, above 204.5 mm, until Tuesday morning.
Delhi weather update LIVE | Yamuna, Hindon continue to overflow
The water level of the River Yamuna in Delhi has crossed the danger mark again. Meanwhile, the Hindon River breached the embankment near Ghaziabad, submerging nearby colonies.
Mumbai weather update LIVE | Landslide in Andheri East
At around 2 am, a landslide was reported near a residential society in Mumbai's Andheri East Chakala area. Mumbai Police personnel and four fire engines are present on the spot. Further details are awaited, Mumbai Fire Department said.