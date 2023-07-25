Weather Update LIVE: Heavy rains expected in Odisha as low-pressure area forms

WATCH | Landslide in Mumbai's Andheri East — destruction, damage in residential areas
Maharashtra landslide: Let them rest wherever they are, says man who lost 5 family members
A 65-year-old man who lost five members of his family in the landslide at Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, has said it is better they ”rest” in the debris rather than the decomposed bodies be pulled out and cause more pain to him. Read more here.
Telangana weather update LIVE | Commuters face inconvenience as heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Warangal
A low-pressure area has formed off coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha under influence of cyclonic circulation: Weather office in Amaravati
Weather update LIVE | Light to moderate rain in Telangana during IMD red alert
"Light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts of Telangana for the next 4-5 days. A red alert has been issued from July 25-27," said IMD Hyderabad Director Dr K Nagaratna yesterday.
Delhi weather update LIVE | Yamuna continues to overflow, current water level at 205.45 m
A red alert has been issued for Telangana on July 25, 26 and 27. Today, Telangana is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall over the eastern districts. Hyderabad and adjoining districts are likely to have very heavy rainfall.
Maharashtra weather update LIVE | Orange alert in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara for today.
Gujarat weather update LIVE | Heavy rains expected
Already reeling from a flood-like situation, Gujarat is expected to receive more rainfall for the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in many other districts of south Gujarat and the Saurashtra-Kutch region.
Karnataka weather update LIVE | 3 more dead after heavy rains
Heavy rain in the coastal districts of Karnataka claimed three more lives, as of July 24.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts until 8:30 am today. It also warned of extremely heavy rainfall, above 204.5 mm, until Tuesday morning.
Delhi weather update LIVE | Yamuna, Hindon continue to overflow
The water level of the River Yamuna in Delhi has crossed the danger mark again. Meanwhile, the Hindon River breached the embankment near Ghaziabad, submerging nearby colonies.
Mumbai weather update LIVE | Landslide in Andheri East
At around 2 am, a landslide was reported near a residential society in Mumbai's Andheri East Chakala area. Mumbai Police personnel and four fire engines are present on the spot. Further details are awaited, Mumbai Fire Department said.