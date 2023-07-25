CNBC TV18
    Weather Update LIVE: Heavy rains expected in Odisha as low-pressure area forms
    By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 25, 2023 9:39 AM IST (Updated)
    Summary

    As heavy rains continue to lash India, a landslide was reported in Mumbai in Andheri East around 2 am. The situation is grave across India with the Yamuna breaching the danger mark in Delhi and schools and colleges shut in Karnataka. For LIVE updates on the weather, check here:

    WATCH | Landslide in Mumbai's Andheri East — destruction, damage in residential areas

    Jul 25, 2023 10:23 AM

    Maharashtra landslide: Let them rest wherever they are, says man who lost 5 family members

    A 65-year-old man who lost five members of his family in the landslide at Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, has said it is better they ”rest” in the debris rather than the decomposed bodies be pulled out and cause more pain to him. Read more here.

    Jul 25, 2023 10:06 AM

    Telangana weather update LIVE | Commuters face inconvenience as heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Warangal

    Jul 25, 2023 9:56 AM

    A low-pressure area has formed off coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha under influence of cyclonic circulation: Weather office in Amaravati

    Jul 25, 2023 9:38 AM

    Weather update LIVE | Light to moderate rain in Telangana during IMD red alert

    "Light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts of Telangana for the next 4-5 days. A red alert has been issued from July 25-27," said IMD Hyderabad Director Dr K Nagaratna yesterday.

    Jul 25, 2023 9:29 AM

    Delhi weather update LIVE | Yamuna continues to overflow, current water level at 205.45 m

    Jul 25, 2023 9:16 AM

    Telangana weather update LIVE: Red alert issued for next 3 days

    A red alert has been issued for Telangana on July 25, 26 and 27. Today, Telangana is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall over the eastern districts. Hyderabad and adjoining districts are likely to have very heavy rainfall.

    Jul 25, 2023 9:14 AM

    Maharashtra weather update LIVE | Orange alert in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara for today.

    Jul 25, 2023 9:10 AM

    Gujarat weather update LIVE | Heavy rains expected

    Already reeling from a flood-like situation, Gujarat is expected to receive more rainfall for the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in many other districts of south Gujarat and the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

    Jul 25, 2023 9:00 AM

    Karnataka weather update LIVE | 3 more dead after heavy rains

    Heavy rain in the coastal districts of Karnataka claimed three more lives, as of July 24.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts until 8:30 am today. It also warned of extremely heavy rainfall, above 204.5 mm, until Tuesday morning.

    Jul 25, 2023 8:59 AM

    Delhi weather update LIVE | Yamuna, Hindon continue to overflow

    The water level of the River Yamuna in Delhi has crossed the danger mark again. Meanwhile, the Hindon River breached the embankment near Ghaziabad, submerging nearby colonies.

    Jul 25, 2023 8:57 AM

    Mumbai weather update LIVE | Landslide in Andheri East

    At around 2 am, a landslide was reported near a residential society in Mumbai's Andheri East Chakala area. Mumbai Police personnel and four fire engines are present on the spot. Further details are awaited, Mumbai Fire Department said.

    Jul 25, 2023 8:57 AM
