Main concern is impact on agriculture, says IMD scientist of heatwave alert

RK Jenamani, a Senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has sounded the alarm over the above-normal temperatures that have been recorded in most parts of the country.

The IMD has reported that the lack of strong western disturbances, which are weather systems that bring rain and cooler temperatures, has led to an early heat wave in many regions. This has resulted in temperatures that are three to six degrees higher than normal for this time of year, particularly in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

“Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana are coming into the warmer temperature. In the entire

orthwest including Rajasthan, Western UP and Western MP — the temperature has been higher than normal, 5-8 degrees,” Jenamani said.

“Positive thing is that, Mumbai and some part of the Konkan region — there has been a marginal fall in the temperature in last two days,” he added.

As the winter season comes to an end in India, concerns are being raised about the impact of weather on the wheat crop. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert for the Konkan and Kutch regions on Monday, making it the season’s first alert. Earlier in the day, a heatwave warning was also sounded in Maharashtra's Raigad, Ratnagiri and Mumbai suburban regions.

Moreover, the Met Department predicted above-normal temperature in Gujarat, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, in next two days.

The Indian government has set up a committee to examine the impact of rising temperatures on the wheat crop. This is a welcome move, as climate change is expected to have a significant impact on agriculture in India, which is the world's second-largest producer of wheat.

The situation is particularly worrying as temperatures have already reached 40 degrees Celsius in the plains and 37 degrees in coastal areas. These high temperatures can have a detrimental effect on the growth of wheat and other crops, leading to lower yields and lower quality produce.

“Main concern is the impact on agriculture,” Jenamani agreed.

The effects of climate change are already being felt across the globe, and India is no exception. In recent years, the country has experienced more frequent heat waves, droughts, and extreme weather events. These changes are expected to have a significant impact on agriculture, which employs a large percentage of the population and is vital for the country's food security.

