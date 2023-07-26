Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai | IMD issues red alert in these states today

Besides Delhi, parts of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana are likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR early Wednesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in most of the regions in the national capital. "Generally cloudy sky. moderate rain/thundershowers," the IMD said in its weather update. Areas including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram received heavy rainfall, with many major roads witnessing waterlogging.

Besides Delhi, parts of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana are likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Mumbai, where an orange alert has been issued, also witnessed rainfall on Wednesday morning.

A red alert — heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places — has been issued in Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Satara districts of Maharashtra, while Mumbai is on orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall).

In the wake of the heavy rainfall warning, the district administration in Raigad declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on July 26.

In Karnataka, a red alert has been issued in Uttar Kannada and Chikmagalur, and an orange alert has been issued in Belgaum, Shimoga and Udupi. The Chief Minister's office said the IMD has issued a flash flood bulletin, warning of potential flash floods in some parts of Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka.

"To ensure safety, District Commissioners have declared holidays for schools and colleges in the vulnerable regions and it is advised for all citizens to adhere to the instructions of local administration," Twitter handle of CM of Karnataka posted late Tuesday.

In Andhra Pradesh, Sri Alluri Sitharamraju, West Godavari, NTR District, Palnadu, Kurnool and Nandyal are on red alert, while, several other regions including Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam are on orange alert.

Several parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh too are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednedsay. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in these states.

In Telangana, a red alert has been issued in Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vikarabad and Nalgoda. An orange alert has been issed in Nizamabad, Mulugu and Sangareddy among other areas.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed state Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a two-day holiday (July 26th & 27th) for all educational institutions in the state. "Immediate orders are to be issued in this regard," news agency ANI reported earlier.

Heavy rain is also likely to lash Odisha on Wednesday, with heavy to very heavy rain likely over many parts of South and Coastal Odisha. An orange alert has been issued in parts of Odisha. "Fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the coast till July 27, "Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD, Bhubaneswar, said.

