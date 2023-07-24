Due to the torrential rain Mumbai has been facing traffic jams, water logging on roads and cancellation of local trains since the last few days in many parts of the city.

Many districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and surrounding areas, have been experiencing heavy rain in the last few days. Due to the heavy rain, the collective water stock in all seven lakes i n Mumbai has reached 52.84 percent at 14,47,363 million litres as of Monday, July 24, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

However, the water stock is much lower compared to previous year when it stood at 88.20 percent as of the same date.

According to the data, the Upper Vaitarna has collected 24.29 percent of the water at 2,27,047 million litres and Modak Sagar has collected 81.29 percent of the water at 1,28,925 million litres. Water stocks at Tansa and Middle Vaitrana have reached 91.55 percent and 61.74 percent, respectively. The collection in Tansa Lake stands at 1,45,080 ML and Middle Vaitarana has accumulated 1,93,530 ML of water.

On the other hand, Bhatsa and Vehar have collected 44.61 and 88.75 percent of rainwater which amounts to 7,17,037 ML and 27,698 ML of water, respectively.

Due to the torrential rain, Mumbai has been facing traffic jams, water logging on roads and cancellation of local trains in the last few days in many parts of the city.

Traffic movement was disrupted due to a landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad district on Sunday night. After the landslide restoration work is underway.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Raigad district. The district administration has directed that all schools will remain closed due to heavy rain, ANI reported.

Maharashtra | All schools to remain closed in the Raigad district today in view of the heavy rains in the region. IMD has issued Orange Alert for Raigad: District Collector Yogesh Mhase — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

The weather agency has also issued an orange alert for Gujarat as the state is expected to witness heavy rain in many districts. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Valsad districts.