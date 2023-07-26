Water stock in Mumbai lakes reaches 58.93%, 3 out of 7 reservoirs are overflowing

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has resulted in overflowing of three out of the seven lakes in Mumbai, as per the latest BMC data.

Water stock in Mumbai’s all seven lakes has improved significantly with the collective water level reaching up to 58.93 percent at 14,47,363 million litres till Wednesday morning. As per the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, at 6 AM on July 26, three of the seven lakes in the city are overflowing.

As per BMC data, Tulsi Lake has been overflowing since July 20 while Vehar and Tansa Lakes began to overflow as of Wednesday morning. In Tansa Lake, which is located near Thane district, water stock increased to 99.91 percent from 86.65 percent on July 22. On the other hand, Vehar Lake located in Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park has reached 100 percent of water and began to overflow at 12:48 AM on July 26.

Meanwhile, Upper Vaitarna has reached 31.42 percent of water storage and Middle Vaitarna is at 67.95 percent. Bhatsa and Modak Sagar recorded 49.70 percent and 87.69 percent water stock, respectively.

The increase in the water levels of Mumbai’s seven lakes is the result of the torrential rain in the city and other districts of Maharashtra in the last few days. According to the BMC, the Bhandup complex recorded 111 mm of rainfall on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in some districts on Wednesday. The weather agency issued a red alert for Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri and Satara districts and an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane for July 26.

The Met Department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in different districts of the state. District authorities have declared a holiday for all the schools and colleges in Raigad till Thursday.

On July 25, a road near IT Park in the Goregaon area of Mumbai caved in due to heavy rainfall. However, now the traffic movement on the road has been restored.