Water levels in Mumbai’s lakes increase to 21% after heavy rains, shows BMC data

Mumbai gets its water supplies from seven lakes of Tansa, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa, Vehar, Tulsi, Upper and Middle Vaitarna. Mumbai received 48.36 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The Eastern Suburbs received 49.3 mm and the Western Suburbs received 41.08 mm of rain, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs of Mumbai increased to 21.57 percent at 3,12,251 million litres as of Saturday morning after heavy rains, as per data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This amounts to about roughly 81 days of supply as the BMC provides nearly 3,850 million litres of water to the city each day.

Last year, on July 8, water levels in lakes were at 25.94 percent and in 2021 the water levels were at 8.21 percent.

In June this year, the water levels had dropped to 15.6 percent triggering fears of water cuts.

These lakes are situated on the outskirts of the city and neighbouring districts of Thane, Bhiwandi, and Nashik.

The catchment areas of these lakes fill up with water when it rains during monsoon arrive. The water is then transported through tunnels and pipelines by the BMC.

The water level in Tansa was recorded to be at 46.04 percent, while the same at Modak-Sagar was 45.95 percent, according to the data shared by the civic body.

The water levels in Middle Vaitarna were at 29.48 percent, Vehar at 43.17 percent, Bhatsa at 15.67 percent, and Tulsi at 60.17 percent of the capacity of the useful water available.

A rather worse situation was faced in the previous year, as the civic body enforced a water cut of 10 percent from June to July due to water stocks dropping below 10 percent.

Meanwhile, for Saturday, the IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with moderate rain for the city of Mumbai, while heavy rains are predicted for some neighbouring areas.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spell at one or two places,” the BMC said in an update on Saturday.

Further, the BMC highlighted that a high tide of about 4.52 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 3.55 PM today and a low tide of about 1.27 metres is likely to hit the city at 10.12 PM today.