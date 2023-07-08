Water levels in Mumbai’s lakes increase to 21% after heavy rains, shows BMC data

Mumbai gets its water supplies from seven lakes of Tansa, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa, Vehar, Tulsi, Upper and Middle Vaitarna. Mumbai received 48.36 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The Eastern Suburbs received 49.3 mm and the Western Suburbs received 41.08 mm of rain, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs of Mumbai increased to 21.57 percent at 3,12,251 million litres as of Saturday morning after heavy rains, as per data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This amounts to about roughly 81 days of supply as the BMC provides nearly 3,850 million litres of water to the city each day.

Last year, on July 8, water levels in lakes were at 25.94 percent and in 2021 the water levels were at 8.21 percent.

In June this year, the water levels had dropped to 15.6 percent triggering fears of water cuts.