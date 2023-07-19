The IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat for the next few days.

Many cities across Gujarat are facing flood-like situations after heavy rain lashed several districts on Tuesday. The districts of Surat, Gujarat and Gir Somnath were among those most affected. Videos shared on social media showed cars submerged in water and rivers flowing across the streets. According to reports, nearly 70 people have been evacuated.

A video shared by the news agency ANI showed a grim picture from Dhoraji city of Rajkot district where cars were submerged and roads, as well as residential areas, were inundated with rainwater.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Severe waterlogging in Dhoraji city of Rajkot district due to incessant rainfall. (18.07) Around 300 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the last few hours. 70 people have been shifted to safer places. pic.twitter.com/oaf5Z03q5R— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023 As per the news agency ANI, the state received 300 mm of rainfall in the last few hours.

Another video shared by a user on Twitter showed Baharpura Khwaja Sahib Dargah, Kumbharwada, Rampara and Baharpura in Dhoraji City completely submerged in water.

The Sutrapada taluka in Gir Somnath district recorded the highest rainfall in the state, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The district received about 345 mm of rain in just 14 hours since 6 AM on Tuesday.

Visuals from Gir Somnath showed the grim conditions of the streets and the residential areas.

As per the SEOC, the Dhoraji taluka in Rajkot district also received heavy rainfall of 250 mm in just 14 hours, with 145 mm recorded in just two hours.

Also, parts of Junagadh district were flooded after torrential rains.

According to an NDTV report, 43 of Gujarat's 206 reservoirs have been placed on high alert, due to the heavy inflow of water, 18 reservoirs are on alert mode, and warnings were issued for 19 reservoirs as per a statement from the state government.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted isolated pockets of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat in the upcoming days. The NDRF and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) teams have been placed on high alert.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash several states of North India with a yellow alert issued for Uttarakhand on Wednesday by IMD. The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai