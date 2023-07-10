Intense rainfall has lashed Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh over the past two days leading to severe water logging, floods and increase in water levels of rivers and lakes.

Persistent rainfall continued to lash several areas of north India , including Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. Due to heavy rain, several parts of cities faced water logging while some were flooded due to rising water levels. On Monday, visuals remerged of a large portion of a road in Chandigarh caving in after a tree was uprooted f ollowing heavy rain.

As per a video shared by news agency ANI, the road near sector 17/22 caved in due to incessant rainfall. The uprooted tree created a huge crater dividing the road.

According to reports, at least a dozen road stretches in Chandigarh were blocked and underpasses were submerged amid heavy rain. The affected areas in the city include Sector 31/47, Sector 14/15, Sector 51 road, the link road between the Industrial Area and village Makhanmajra and the T-point of Sector 20C fuel station, among others.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been used by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy rain in the tri-city on Monday. The IMD, on Monday afternoon, issued a red alert predicting more rain in the tri-city of Chandigarh, Panchkula (Haryana) and Mohali (Punjab).

The Chandigarh Police also informed about water logging issues in many parts of the city via Twitter.

In a tweet, Chandigarh Police also informed about water logging issues on many roads. The UT police said that the general public is being informed that due to incessant rains, there are #WaterLogging issues on the following points:

Shastri Nagar Light Point to IT Park Road

Sector 42 Mkt. & Sector-53 Jungle Area

Sector-18/19/20/21 Inner Mkt. Road

Sector-40/41 Road,

Neighbouring Himachal Pradesh i s also facing the wrath of heavy rain due to flooding in many districts. According to the Himachal Pradesh government, 20 people have lost their lives due to road accidents, landslides and flooding following heavy rain.

Over 1,300 roads, including state and National Highways have been affected by flooding and landslides. A portion of a bridge in the Baddi Nalagarh Industrial Area of Solan district washed away, while the Panchvaktra temple in Mandi district was submerged in flood water.