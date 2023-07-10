CNBC TV18
WATCH: Road caves in Chandigarh after tree uprooted in heavy rain; IMD issues red alert

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 6:35:17 PM IST (Published)

Intense rainfall has lashed Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh over the past two days leading to severe water logging, floods and increase in water levels of rivers and lakes.

Persistent rainfall continued to lash several areas of north India, including Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. Due to heavy rain, several parts of cities faced water logging while some were flooded due to rising water levels. On Monday, visuals remerged of a large portion of a road in Chandigarh caving in after a tree was uprooted following heavy rain.

As per a video shared by news agency ANI, the road near sector 17/22 caved in due to incessant rainfall. The uprooted tree created a huge crater dividing the road.
According to reports, at least a dozen road stretches in Chandigarh were blocked and underpasses were submerged amid heavy rain. The affected areas in the city include Sector 31/47, Sector 14/15, Sector 51 road, the link road between the Industrial Area and village Makhanmajra and the T-point of Sector 20C fuel station, among others.
