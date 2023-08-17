CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsWatch: Massive forest fire in Spain’s Canary Islands spreads into 1,800 hectares in 24 hours

Watch: Massive forest fire in Spain’s Canary Islands spreads into 1,800 hectares in 24 hours

Watch: Massive forest fire in Spain’s Canary Islands spreads into 1,800 hectares in 24 hours
3 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 17, 2023 12:45:07 PM IST (Published)

The fire has now hampered access to the area posing significant challenges for the firemen. According to reports, the fire so far forced the evacuation of nearly 4,000 people.

A fierce wildfire that broke out in a national park on the Spanish island of Tenerife, which is a part of the Canary Islands, has gone out of control, according to authorities. The inferno, which began on Tuesday, has spread into 1,800 hectares (4,450 acres) within a mere 24 hours, leaving firefighters grappling to control the blaze, according to a Reuters report.

The forest fires extended its perimeter across 22 kilometres of dry woodland, encircling the slopes of steep ravines near Mount Teide which is Spain's highest peak and a significant natural landmark, the report added.
“The fire is out of control and the scenario is not exactly very positive. Our goal is for it to stop gaining ground. It was a very hard day,” the head of the regional government, Fernando Clavijo, said at a news conference in Tenerife on Wednesday, AFP reported.
The fire has now hampered access to the area posing significant challenges for the firemen. According to reports, the fire so far forced the evacuation of nearly 4,000 people.
The authorities are focusing on a defensive strategy to halt the advancement of fire and safeguard the properties of local residents.
The severity of the situation has prompted the deployment of substantial resources, including 14 aircraft and a combined force of 250 firefighters and military personnel. Efforts to counteract the blaze received reinforcement from a water bombing seaplane, which arrived from the mainland on Wednesday, with two more aircraft that were slated to join the operation on Thursday, the Reuters report added.
In response to the mounting threat, access to Tenerife's mountainous areas, including the popular Mount Teide, has been closed.
Meanwhile, Canarias Radio said that evacuation efforts have been underway and that approximately 150 individuals were rescued from a cluster of sparsely populated villages in the island's northeastern region.
Despite the turmoil, the island's two airports remained operational, according to Spain's airport operator Aena.
Spain's meteorological agency had earlier warned of escalating fire risks due to drought and high temperatures.
As per a New York Times report, the spring of 2023 saw Spain grappling with a major wildfire, followed by an unprecedented heat wave that scorched Andalusia in April, underscoring the gravity of climate-driven challenges the country confronts.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

SpainWild Fire

Recommended Articles

View All
Healthy India | Know how a health insurance becomes a path to financial wellbeing 

Healthy India | Know how a health insurance becomes a path to financial wellbeing 

Aug 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

These ‘modern services’ sectors can create 3 million jobs over three years as per Axis Bank Chief Economist

These ‘modern services’ sectors can create 3 million jobs over three years as per Axis Bank Chief Economist

Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Citizen training against cyber crime — here's how crucial is this for India at this juncture

Zoomed Out | Citizen training against cyber crime — here's how crucial is this for India at this juncture

Aug 17, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Key investment options for beginners and avenues to avoid

Key investment options for beginners and avenues to avoid

Aug 16, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X