British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s house in North Yorkshire was covered with oily-black fabric by Greenpeace activists to protest his government’s fossil fuel policy. The incident happened on Thursday, August 3.

The official social media handle of Greenpeace UK dropped a video of their activists posing with a banner on the mansion’s roof.

🚨BREAKING: Climbers are on the roof of Rishi Sunak’s mansion draping it in 200 metres of oily-black fabric to drive home the dangerous consequences of a new drilling frenzy.#StopRosebank #NoNewOil pic.twitter.com/oeb36Wi2QU — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) August 3, 2023

“New oil would be catastrophic for the climate and won't lower energy bills or increase our energy security. So, we're on @RishiSunak's roof to ask him a simple question: Who's side are you on - Big Oil profits or our future on a habitable planet?” the post read.

The banner in their hands read “No new oil”. The protestors draped a portion of the mansion in black fabric to “drive home the dangerous consequences of a new drilling frenzy”.

The climate activists managed to climb to the top of Sunak’s empty constituency home in Kirby Sigston on Thursday morning after the prime minister left for a family holiday to California, the Guardian reported.

This is Rishi Sunak’s first family vacation in four years after he was chosen as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2019.

This week, Rishi Sunak pledged to “max out” the country’s gas and oil reserves and announced 100 new licences for drilling in the North Sea. Greenpeace said its protest was aimed at stopping the prime minister from approving projects in Rosebank, which is the biggest undeveloped oil and gas field in the North Sea. Operations in the field would be enough to exceed the country’s carbon budgets, the Guardian report added.

Experts believe that Sunak’s new policy could be catastrophic for the climate. In 2021, the International Energy Agency stated that if the world had to reach net zero emissions by 2050, no new oil, coal and gas field developments can take place.

As for Rishi Sunak, his government has faced a lot of flak over their recent policies. After the new alcohol taxation regime was implemented, Sunak was recently heckled at the Great British Beer Festival. The protestor, identified as Rudi Keyser, said that he wanted to draw attention to the fact that some drinks were not taken into consideration in the new alcohol duty and called the policy “smoke and mirrors”.