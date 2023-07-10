Watch: 'Doomsday' or 'Shelf Cloud' appears in Haridwar sky — how is it formed

Amid the heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Haridwar witnessed an eye catching 'Shelf Cloud' formation that has given Twitter something else to talk about.

A video of eye-catching clouds forming in the sky of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, has been going viral on social media. This phenomenon is referred to as a 'Shelf Cloud,' which is also known as the 'Doomsday.' It is illustrated as a solid line of clouds whose formation appears horizontally, creating striking visuals.

A Twitter user, Anindya Singh, shared a video on his handle in which the clouds can be seen forming into a structure that resembles a towering hall. The heavenly view has left us earthlings gobsmacked, as Twitter is witness.

“Shared by a friend. Shot today near Haridwar. Spectacular shelf cloud,” wrote Singh.

https://twitter.com/Anindya_veyron/status/1678096031291166720?s=20

A shelf cloud is a type of 'arcus' cloud

that is characterised as wedge shape that extends horizontally below the base cloud. The base cloud is made of a thunderstorm downdraft, as the cold air rushes downwards.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Uttarakhand will witness intense rain for the next three days. The state has already been witnessing torrential rain since last week.

Six deaths have been reported from the state so far in rain-related incidents, including landslides.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged people to avoid unnecessary travelling and also requested tourists to visit the state only after the situation becomes normal.

In Himachal Pradesh , landslides and flooding wreaked havoc in many districts including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur. The weather agency has also predicted heavy rain in many parts of the state for the next two days.

The IMD has also issued an alert for heavy rain for Western Himalayan regions, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for next two day. For Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued.

For western India, the weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain in Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. However, after three days, the rainfall is expected to decrease.