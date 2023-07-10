Watch: 'Doomsday' or 'Shelf Cloud' appears in Haridwar sky — how is it formed

Amid the heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Haridwar witnessed an eye catching 'Shelf Cloud' formation that has given Twitter something else to talk about.

A video of eye-catching clouds forming in the sky of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, has been going viral on social media. This phenomenon is referred to as a 'Shelf Cloud,' which is also known as the 'Doomsday.' It is illustrated as a solid line of clouds whose formation appears horizontally, creating striking visuals.

A Twitter user, Anindya Singh, shared a video on his handle in which the clouds can be seen forming into a structure that resembles a towering hall. The heavenly view has left us earthlings gobsmacked, as Twitter is witness.

“Shared by a friend. Shot today near Haridwar. Spectacular shelf cloud,” wrote Singh.