Watch: Bridge washed away in Solan as Himachal Pradesh faces flood fury

Himachal rains: So far, 20 people have lost lives in road accidents, landslides and floods following heavy rain. More than 1,300 roads, including state and national highways ,have been damaged or impacted in the heavy rain.

Many states across the country are facing endless torrential rainfall since the last few days and one of the most affected is Himachal Pradesh. As all major rivers, including the Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan, and Chenab are flowing above the danger mark, flash floods have severely impacted Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi and Chamba districts.

According to the government, so far 20 people have lost lives in road accidents, landslides and floods following weather related incidents. More than 1,300 roads, including state and national highways have been damaged or affected in the heavy rain, news agency ANI reported.

Several videos of damages caused to roads, bridges, shops and vehicles in Himachal Pradesh are emerging on social media. Perhaps, the most alarming and scary videos that are coming out of the state are those of several bridges and roads that have collapsed or got washed away due to the force of the gushing water. People from all across the state have been sharing visuals showing the extent of the damage.

A portion of a bridge was washed away in the Baddi Nalagarh Industrial Area of Solan due to incessant rain.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1678314588608290819?t=-sqTRQfFru6n4Oyl0v8Qog&s=08

The historic Panchvaktra bridge was washed away as the river water level rose, and a video of the submerged bridge has emerged on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/ashuaneja1/status/1678066493148524545?

Yet another video shared by a user showed the Bakan Bridge in Chamera, which had collapsed due to the force of the water.

https://twitter.com/shubhamtorres09/status/1677935317498867712?

Another video shared by ANI showed a 50-year-old bridge that connected Aut in the Mandi district with Larji next to Sainj and Banjar that was washed away after torrential rain.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1678038534110986242?

A part of the National Highway 3 in Kullu was also washed away after heavy rain.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1677903634175016960?

On Sunday (July 9), Himachal Pradesh was lashed by heavy to extremely heavy rain, which caused landslides and flash floods and as washed away numrhimacjhaeous houses, cars, and roads. The government has announced a holiday for schools and colleges for the next two days.

The districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Kullu are expected to continue experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, according to the India Meteorological Department.