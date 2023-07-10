Watch: Bridge washed away in Solan as Himachal Pradesh faces flood fury

By CNBCTV18.com

Many states across the country are facing endless torrential rainfall since the last few days and one of the most affected is Himachal Pradesh. As all major rivers, including the Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan, and Chenab are flowing above the danger mark, flash floods have severely impacted Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi and Chamba districts.

According to the government, so far 20 people have lost lives in road accidents, landslides and floods following weather related incidents. More than 1,300 roads, including state and national highways have been damaged or affected in the heavy rain, news agency ANI reported. Several videos of damages caused to roads, bridges, shops and vehicles in Himachal Pradesh are emerging on social media. Perhaps, the most alarming and scary videos that are coming out of the state are those of several bridges and roads that have collapsed or got washed away due to the force of the gushing water. People from all across the state have been sharing visuals showing the extent of the damage.