Watch: Bridge washed away in Solan as Himachal Pradesh faces flood fury

Himachal rains: So far, 20 people have lost lives in road accidents, landslides and floods following heavy rain. More than 1,300 roads, including state and national highways ,have been damaged or impacted in the heavy rain.

Many states across the country are facing endless torrential rainfall since the last few days and one of the most affected is Himachal Pradesh. As all major rivers, including the Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan, and Chenab are flowing above the danger mark, flash floods have severely impacted Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi and Chamba districts.

